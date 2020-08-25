Former Vice President Joe Biden promises more to illegal immigrants than to American citizens, said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron during his address for the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Tuesday.

Cameron said, “President Trump did build an economy that worked for everyone especially minorities and he will do it again in on immigration. Joe Biden promises more to illegal immigrants than he does to you. But President Trump believes his highest duty is to the American worker. The choice is clear.”

Cameron added, “Let me close with something my mom told me. This country’s many faces comprise a family, not separate parts to be divided against each other, and like any family, we care for one another. We grieve together. We share our burdens and our struggles and we celebrate our successes, and though we fuss and fight, we are not enemies.”

“We are Americans, united by a collective faith in our Constitution, and laws, and the fundamental fairness they represent,” added Cameron. “We are defenders of life and of individual liberty, and we carry the mantle of Eisenhower and of Reagan to be a force for good in this world and one that must always be reckoned with.”

Cameron concluded, “That’s my Republican Party. The party of Lincoln that believes America is an indispensable nation, an evergreen tree standing tall in a turbulent world, and that’s why I am voting for Donald Trump for president.”

Biden’s campaign website’s immigration policy section uses the terms “undocumented people,” “undocumented immigrants,” and “irregular immigration.” It does not use the terms “illegal immigrants” or “illegal immigration.”

Biden has repeatedly promised a “roadmap to citizenship” for foreigners illegally in the U.S.

