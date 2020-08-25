GOP Rep. Steil: Kenosha Law Enforcement ‘Very Concerned’ People Are Coming from Chicago to Cause Chaos

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI) stated that local law enforcement in Kenosha, WI are “very concerned large numbers of people are coming up from Chicago and trying to disrupt the public safety in the community of Kenosha,” in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake and that he shares this concern.

Steil said, [relevant remarks begin around 5:00] “This isn’t the Kenosha that I know. And if you look at where Kenosha is located, it’s along the lake between Milwaukee and Chicago. I’m very concerned, and I’ve heard from local law enforcement that they’re very concerned large numbers of people are coming up from Chicago and trying to disrupt the public safety in the community of Kenosha, all the more reason that we need to make sure that our community has the resources to be able to protect people’s lives, their personal livelihood, and their families, now.”

