Rep. Jordan: Dems Want ‘Chaos and Confusion’ in 2020 Election So They Will Still Be Counting Ballots After Election Day

Tuesday, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) accused the Democrats of wanting to create “chaos and confusion” in the 2020 presidential election by going after the management of the U.S. Postal Service.

Jordan told Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” Democrats want the chaos because they know President Donald Trump is going to win again, but they want to keep counting ballots after Election Day to get him out of the White House.

“The Democrats want this chaos and confusion because I believe, and I’m convinced, they know President Trump is going to win on Election Day, but they want to keep counting ballots after Election Day,” Jordan proclaimed. “So, that’s what this is really about. They want to send out as many live ballots, mail out as many live ballots as they can around this country, and then be counting … after election night’s over. So, that’s what this is about. We need to call it for what it is. But they’re attacking the post office for those reasons, and that’s what’s scary to me. That’s why they’re getting so fired up. But again, in spite of all that, the president’s going to win. You can see it in Ohio. He won big in Ohio. And I think it’s going to be even bigger this time.”

