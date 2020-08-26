CNN’s Tapper: Pence ‘Whitewashing’ Violence in Kenosha — Was from a Trump Supporter

Wednesday on CNN, anchor Jake Tapper criticized Vice President Mike Pence’s speech on the third night of the Republican National Convention for “whitewashing” that a white, 17-year-old Trump supporter was arrested after two people were shot to death during protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Tapper said, “Speaking of whitewashing, as I believe the vice president did to a large degree about their record when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic, again, the U.S. with less than 5% of the world’s population has more than 20% of the world’s deaths according to official numbers. Speaking of whitewashing, they talked about the violence in the streets, including in Kenosha, Vice President Pence did. There was no specific mention of the fact that the 17-year-old who has been accused of murdering two — we believe they were protestors is according to his social media accounts a Trump supporter.”

He added, “Now, again, that does not mean that President Trump is responsible at all for that violence, but the way that the vice president portrayed it, the violence was out of control liberals, leftists, progressives, and Vice President Biden, Joe Biden, isn’t going to do anything about it. He said that Biden didn’t say one word about the violence and chaos engulfing cities across the country. Although, he added last week because earlier today Joe Biden did condemn the violence. But no mention at all about the apparently far-right individual in Kenosha who murdered two people.”

