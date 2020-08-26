McCarthy: ‘The Answer Is Yes’ — Republicans Can Take the House in November

Wednesday on the Fox Business Network, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said he remains optimistic the Republicans can retake the U.S. House of Representatives in November.

McCarthy told FBN’s Maria Bartiromo the target for November was only 17 seats.

Partial transcript as follows:

BARTIROMO: So you talk about a lot of new faces. Congressman, walk us through some of these House races. I was on the phone the other with a businessman who said, “I’m worried about the Senate races. I’m worried about the House.” He’s a Republican. He’s obviously a supporter of yours but he’s looking at some of these House races and wondering if, in fact, you can take the House. How are you going to do it?

MCCARTHY: Well, the answer is yes because we have already won two seats before the election started. We won a seat in California with Mike Garcia, first-generation American that the Democrats had won by nine points before. We had a Democrat switch to a Republican in New Jersey. We just won a primary last night with Stephanie Bice, another future star in the Republican Party in Oklahoma.

There are 30 seats out there that President Trump carried that Democrats are sitting in, we only need 17 seats to retake the majority and retire Nancy Pelosi. All we need is a little help. So if your viewers go to TakeTheHouse.com, we will get the majority.