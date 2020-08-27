Hawley: ‘The Marxist Left Is Essentially in Control Now of the Democratic Party’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) dismissed the possibility that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would come out in opposition to the chaos and civil unrest throughout America.

The Missouri lawmaker told host Tucker Carlson that the “Marxist left” was controlling the Democratic Party. He instead urged Republicans to voice their disapproval.

“[T]he Marxist left, and let’s just call it what it is, the Marxist left is essentially in control now of the Democratic Party,” he said. “I mean, these are the people who say that America is structurally oppressive and structurally racist and structurally evil, and Joe Biden is absolutely enthralled to them. So this is why he can’t come out and condemn what we’re seeing right in front of our own eyes, which is the assault on law-abiding Americans.

“And it’s time for Republicans to stand up clearly and say, enough is enough, we’re not going to be part of this,” Hawley continued. “We’re not going to condone this ideology, this Marxist ideology, and we’re going to protect the American people. It’s the first job of government, and it’s time that the American people were protected, law-abiding citizens.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor