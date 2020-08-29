Scalise: Some Mayors Would Let ‘Their City Get Torn Down for Some Political Message’

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) stated that mayors of cities that have been plagued by rioting and refuse help from the federal government are saying “they’d rather their city get torn down for some political message, and people don’t want that.”

Scalise said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:30] “Well, people want and people deserve to have safety and security in their communities and in their homes. And, you know, look, if Joe Biden’s going to look the other way, President Trump’s made it very clear, he’s going to protect your safety and security. It’s one of his top priorities, and it’s a duty of the commander-in-chief, and he’s offered to help those cities that have let their towns get overrun by mobs. Some have basically said they don’t want the help. They want — they’d rather their city get torn down for some political message, and people don’t want that.”

