Zeldin: Rand Paul DC Mob Incident ‘What Ends up Happening’ When Members of Congress Call for Unrest and Confrontation

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) reacted to the confrontation between Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and a mob by stating that “this is what ends up happening, and worse” when members of Congress call for unrest and confrontations and reference the Congressional baseball shooting as an example of what else can happen. Zeldin added that if Rand Paul was a Democrat, it would get far more media coverage.

Zeldin said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:05] “To my colleagues in Congress who are calling for unrest, calling for confrontation, this is what ends up happening, and worse. I still remember, fresh in my mind, what happened to Steve Scalise on that Congressional baseball field, if not for those Capitol Police Officers, there would have been two dozen dead members of Congress, and then some. If what happened last night was happening to a — happened to a Democratic U.S. senator, and it was caused by a Republican group, it would have been top of mind on all the cable news outlets, all day long, CNN, MSNBC, and every single member of Congress would have to put out statements condemning it.”

