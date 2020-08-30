Biden Campaign Adviser: Trump ‘Has Been Trying to Incite Violence this Entire Summer’

Joe Biden’s deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield accused President Donald Trump of “inciting violence” on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday.”

Bedingfield said, “Part of why we are in the state of chaos that we’re in in this country is because Donald Trump has failed to lead on the coronavirus, he failed to take it seriously from the outset, and he’s failed to be a uniter, he’s failed to lead as we’ve been grappling with this moment of racial injustice in this country.”

She continued, “To your question, so yes, what I can say is he will absolutely hear Joe Biden out this week addressing this moment in the country. We will have details to share on the location shortly, but what I can tell you is that he’s going to do what he’s been doing across the course of the summer, which is calling together people, uniting the country, leading, encouraging people to take on this moment with a sense of purpose. He spent doing that, the exact opposite of what we’ve been seeing from Trump, who’s been trying to incite violence this entire summer.”

She added, “You saw Donald Trump go to New Hampshire on Friday and say, you know, protesters, my ass. He’s had every opportunity to speak as a leader to this nation that is hurting, to speak to people who are struggling, more trying to rightly seek justice in this moment, but also were looking around are afraid.”

She concluded, “He has encouraged his supporters to go out, to be aggressive. You heard you were just discussing with Lara Trump, Kellyanne Conway said it unapologetically, it is better for this president is there is more anarchy, more violence, more chaos. He has at every opportunity tried to fan the flames here, and that is the reason we are living in Donald Trump’s America. He is trying to make an argument about Joe Biden’s America, pointing to things that are happening in Donald Trump’s America.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN