Lieu: ‘Straight Line’ Between Trump’s ‘Words and This Violence’ in Portland, Kenosha

Representative Ted Lieu (D-CA) said President Donald Trump’s words are in part responsible for the violence in Kenosha, WI and Portland, OR, Sunday on MSNBC.

Lieu said, “Donald Trump is a sitting president of the United States. The violence and chaos we’re seeing in Portland in Kenosha, Wisconsin is happening under his watch. You can draw a straight line between some of his actions and words and this violence.”

He added, “After the Republican National Convention, they featured a couple who illegally waved their guns at protestors. It’s no wonder then that a Trump super supporter would cross state lines into Kenosha, Wisconsin and kill two protestors. Then today, we see Donald Trump liking a tweet that praised Kyle Rittenhouse, the person who did that. What we need is Donald Trump to deescalate tensions, condemn all violence, including those caused by his own protestors, and then we can start to heal as a nation.”

