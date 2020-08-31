Cotton: Democrat Complaints About Intel Briefings ‘Another Hoax’ to Distract from Their ‘Crazy Radical Agenda’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) dismissed complaints from congressional Democrats over the Trump administration’s decision to no longer offer in-person briefings, and instead give them in writing.

Cotton, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, called the comments from Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and other Democrats on the topic a “hoax” to distract from other pressing matters.

“There’s a reason he earned the nickname ‘Shifty’ Adam Schiff,” Cotton said. “You’ll notice that he takes no responsibility for the members of his own committee. That’s not exactly a hallmark of leadership. In fact, he went out of the way to distance himself from members of his committee and other Democrats. And it’s also well-established if you just look at the pattern of leaks throughout the investigation into Donald Trump during the Russia collusion hoax, that Adam Schiff has frequently leaked information in the past.”

“Look, he’s a member of the — he’s a member of the tightest circle of information — the leaders of the Intelligence Committees and the congressional leaders,” he continued. “He’ll get all the information he wants. This is, yet again, another hoax designed to distract from the Democrats’ leaking of classified information and all the other things that they don’t want the American people to be talking about, like their crazy radical agenda for America.”

