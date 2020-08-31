Mnuchin: We Hope McConnell Will Introduce New COVID Relief Legislation Next Week

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin stated that he hopes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will introduce new coronavirus relief legislation next week that focuses on “kids, jobs, liability protection for small businesses.” And that discussions between the White House, Senate Republicans, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and his team over another round of economic relief are still taking place.

Mnuchin said of the push for another round of economic relief, “Well, Lou, we’re going to keep trying. Because it’s too important for the American people.”

He continued that both he and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows “have been hosting daily calls with Mitch McConnell and the Republicans in the Senate, and we’ve been keeping Kevin McCarthy and his team up to date. And hopefully, Mitch will enter new legislation next week that, again, kids, jobs, liability protection for small businesses. As you know, there’s still too many small businesses that have been hurt by this, have nothing to do with their own issue. Parts of the economy have opened very quickly, parts of the economy are still suffering.”

