Scalise on Violent Protests Around U.S.: ‘Unbelievable’ Mayors Are Letting Their Cities Burn

Monday, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) sounded off on the continued violent protests and riots across major cities in the United States in the name of racial and social justice.

Scalise told FNC’s “Fox & Friends” it was “unbelievable” that mayors are just sitting by and letting their cities burn down.

“How concerning is this?” Scalise asked. “You know, look, President Trump has been very clear from the beginning you can peacefully protest, but you can’t go and burn down buildings and attack police officers, and yet Joe Biden continues to denounce President Trump on things like bringing in the National Guard and won’t stand up to Antifa.”

He continued, “This is a serious, serious concern in every city across the country that people have, and for whatever reason, Joe Biden won’t stand up against it, but President Trump has, and President Trump is going to protect people and their communities. These mayors have been letting their cities get out of control. It’s unbelievable they are OK with the mobs, they are angry about President Trump coming into the city to try to bring some kind of civility, but then, you know, they will literally sit by and watch as their cities are being burned down, in some cases. It’s unbelievable.”

