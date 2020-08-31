WaPo’s Rubin: Trump’s GOP Is the Party of ‘White Vigilantism of White Supremacy’

Washington Post opinion writer Jennifer Rubin said the Republican Party under President Donald Trump’s leadership had become the party “of white vigilanteism of white supremacy,” on Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Reidout.”

Rubin said, “Today Joe Biden walked out there confidently, and he slammed Donald Trump for being the cause of mayhem, the cause of violence, the cause of unnecessary deaths from COVID. He did exactly what he’s supposed to do, which is to hold Trump accountable and say, you’re the president, this isn’t about a Biden America, this is Trump America right now. What’s more, he dared Trump to condemn the white violence. And lo and behold, Donald Trump delivered an in-kind contribution to the Biden campaign by refusing to do so, by defending white alleged murderers.”

She added, “This was the guy who brought two people to his convention who are indicted for waving weapons at Black Lives Matter people. This is the party now of white vigilanteism of white supremacy because the Republican Party has rolled over, didn’t bother to come up with a platform or agenda of their own. Every Republican has bought into this notion of Trump, bought into the incitement of racial conflict, bought into this really, George Wallacish race-baiting. I think they are going to pay a heavy price. I do not think this is what people in the suburbs are looking for.”

