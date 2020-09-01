CNN’s Keilar: Trump ‘Is Against Black Violence — He’s Just Fine with White Violence’

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar accused President Donald Trump of being “against Black violence” while being “just fine with white violence” during her Tuesday broadcast.

Keilar said, “That death in Portland is not okay. The president, though, is green lighting the supporters to show up at protests and shoot paintballs at protesters. He is saying that’s peaceful behavior and green-lighting them to show up with bullets. He is defending the 17-year-old in Kenosha, Wisconsin, who allegedly shot and killed two people with an AR-15 style gun and wounded a third.”

In a clip, Trump said, “That was an interesting situation. You saw the same tape as I saw. He was trying to get away from them, I guess, it looks like he fell and then they violently attacked him and it was something that we’re looking at right now and under investigation. But I guess he was in very big trouble. He would have been — he probably would have been killed. It is under investigation.”

Keilar said, “According to police, that 17-year-old suspect in Kenosha allegedly shot someone, ran, and people from the crowd chased him. The president of the United States essentially is saying it’s okay to take up arms without training or credentials or authority, go into the streets and act out a video game with protesters. But even if people are in the streets, breaking the law, rioting, and looting, it is not the role of a private citizen to police them and to shoot them. That’s not how the president of the United States sees it.”

She added, “The president is arguing that he is the law and order candidate, but he clearly supports neither. He says he is the candidate who can combat violence, but he isn’t against violence. He is against Black violence. He’s just fine with white violence it appears.”

