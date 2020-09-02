Listen: Tucker Carlson’s Unearthed Audio of CNN’s Chris Cuomo Confiding in Michael Cohen on Sex, Media

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson offered viewers audio of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo discussing former CBS morning anchor Charlie Rose and his handling of woman, and what it meant to him with former Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

Transcript as follows:

CHRIS CUOMO, CNN ANCHOR: You know, I’m always careful when I talk to media, you know?

MICHAEL COHEN, FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP ATTORNEY: Right.

CUOMO: Do you know how many [bleep] phone calls I’ve gotten from people at ABC who say that reporters are calling and lying about things they heard about me to try to get stories about me when I was at ABC? Guys calling and saying, I heard he was the Charlie Rose of ABC. He used to invite women to the hotel and open his, you know, bathrobe. Do I look like the kind of [bleep] guy who’s got to do that?

COHEN: Sure, why not? But you’re in —

CUOMO: So I really have a good source that says that he forced one woman to have sex. I just want to know if you’ve ever heard anything like that. There is no woman.

COHEN: Right.

CUOMO: There is none of that. So here’s the problem. Women who do work, they’re saying, oh, yes, you know, some of these men — and naming me with other guys, you know, we bumped on to each other once in the elevator and he put his hand on my shoulder and he made me really uncomfortable.

I mean, what the bleep?

COHEN: It’s a problem. And now you saw —

CUOMO: So, I am careful with the media always. I’ve always told you, the media is not your friend.

COHEN: No.