FNC’s Carlson: Pelosi Hair Salon Incident a ‘Metaphor for How Liberals See Our Country’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Carlson gave his take on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) visiting a hair salon in San Francisco in violation of the ordinances instituted in the name of stopping the spread of COVID-19.

As Carlson explained, Pelosi, who he described as a “chief enforcer,” was not wearing a mask and at an age that would put her at risk. That, he argued, was a “metaphor” for liberals when it comes to public policy.

Transcript as follows:

CARLSON: In case you had any remaining doubt that the coronavirus restriction regime you’re suffering under is an utter scam designed to punish and control you and you probably don’t doubt it, but in case you do, we have the video to prove that it is. We showed it to you last night.

One of the chief enforcers of the COVID restrictions, a politician and vineyard owner from California called Nancy Pelosi caught on a security camera violating her own rules, sneaking into a hair salon in San Francisco to prepare for an MSNBC hit, a salon that her party forcibly closed to mere civilians for, quote, “public health reasons.”

Pelosi is 80 years old, at mortal risk of death from coronavirus, they tell us, but she is not wearing a mask. It turns out that everything Pelosi demands you not do, she is doing herself and she seems very happy doing it.

It’s hard to remember the last time a public official was caught on video with her hypocrisy showing the way Pelosi just was. Infuriating doesn’t begin to describe the experience of watching that video.

Oh, but there’s an explanation, ladies and gentlemen. There always is. Watch Nancy Pelosi tell you what really happened.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): I’ve been there many — over the years, I’ve been there many times. I appreciate — I appreciate the question. And let me just say this, I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighborhood salon that I’ve been to over the years, many times and that when they said we’re able to accommodate people, one person at a time and that we can set up that time. I trusted that.

As it turns out, it was a setup. So, I take responsibility for falling for a setup. And that’s all I’m going to say on that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Nancy Pelosi wants us to know she appreciates the question and that she takes responsibility for being set up and trusting someone who lied to her.

In other words, she takes no responsibility at all. None. It’s the salon’s fault. Nancy Pelosi is the victim here.

Well, if you live in Nancy Pelosi’s neighborhood or a neighborhood like it, you will recognize this behavior immediately. Yet another self-centered rich lady blaming the help for her mistakes. Where’s my bracelet, Carmela? You stole it?

You can just hear Nancy Pelosi screaming that at her housekeeper as the bracelet she can’t find dangles from her wrist. It’s all a metaphor for how liberals see our country.

This is how they explain their mismanagement. They attack the people below them.

Michelle Obama scolds America for racism and inequality from her $12 million estate on Martha’s Vineyard. Joe Biden blames America’s problems on beat cops, working-class guys who make 50 grand a year to risk their lives protecting us from criminals. “The cops did it,” Biden yelps. It’s their fault.

At the same time, you’ll notice that Biden always gives a pass to the people who caused the problems we hire cops to clean up, the real problems, like unemployment and drug addiction and disintegrating families.

Biden never mentions the people who cause those problems. His friends at Google, his donors in private equity, his allies in the Chinese government. Biden never blames them. Biden never takes on the powerful. No one on the left ever does.

They think Jeff Bezos is a hero because he is rich. They sniff his throne-like beagles. Instead, their target is always the dying American middle class, which they punish and degrade and humiliate at every turn.

This is a revolution, have no doubt, staged for the benefit and amusement of our ruling class. Maybe the first of its kind in history.

Nancy Pelosi, of course, is one of the leaders of that revolution. She doesn’t have to explain why she does things. Today, she announced she would not explain. She did not tell us exactly how she was trapped by the hair salon. Her assistant set up her appointment by text message. You can see the text for yourself on the Fox News website right now.

And what about her all-important COVID protection mask? Did the hairstylist tear that off Nancy Pelosi’s face in some kind of vicious assault? Pelosi didn’t say. Instead, she used a phrase familiar to anyone who has been around politics for a while. “It was a setup,” she claimed.

Oh, a setup. It sounds like something they would have said in the mafia controlled Baltimore of Pelosi’s youth, a city her father ran and they probably did say that.

Democrats have used that phrase for a long time, they still do. A setup — that’s Hillary Clinton’s explanation for how she lost the 2016 election. And most famously, of course, that’s what Pelosi’s old friend, D.C. Mayor Marion Barry said when the Feds busted him for smoking crack with his girlfriend. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) MARION BARRY, FORMER WASHINGTON, D.C. MAYOR: That was a setup.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Okay, I understand, pay attention.

BARRY: That was a setup. [Bleep] it. It was a [bleep] setup.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Listen to your rights.

BARRY: [Bleep]. I shouldn’t have come up here. I got [bleep] up here with this [bleep] set me up like this. Set me up? You know, ain’t that a [bleep].

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Oh the bitch set me up. That’s what Barry said. That’s what Pelosi is saying. That’s what they always say because their reaction never changes. My mistress gave me the crack pipe. Mary Jo Kopechne should have learned to swim. The hairstylist forced me to violate the same restrictions I forced on you. It’s her fault.

You’ve heard it all before. You will hear it again. When they’re in trouble, liberals blame the girl. That’s who they are.