McEnany Hits NY Gov. Cuomo for Trump Needing an ‘Army’ Remark — ‘Very Rare You Hear a Democrat Governor Nakedly Admit to Failure’

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday responded to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), saying President Donald Trump “better have an army” if he plans to safely walk around the streets of his state.

“Forget bodyguards, he better have an army if he thinks he’s going to walk down the street in New York. He is persona non grata in New York City, and I think he knows that” Cuomo said at a press conference.

According to McEnany, it is “not often” to hear a Democrat governor describe how he has “lost control” of his state. She pointed to the uptick in violence, including the 277% increase in shootings, in New York, as Cuomo admitting to his own “failure.”

“It’s not often you hear a governor describe in vivid detail how he’s lost control of his state, but there you have Governor Cuomo saying you can’t come to New York without an army,” McEnany told Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom.” “Well, I guess that is the case when you have more than 1,000 shootings before Labor Day when you have a 277% increase in shootings in a one-month period over the year prior. It’s very rare you hear a Democrat governor admit to failure, and that’s what Governor Cuomo has just done for us.”

