Scalise on Pelosi Salon Visit: Make the Rules Universal and Let ‘Every Storefront’ Open

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) reacted to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) salon visit by stating that the same rules need to apply to everyone, “every storefront ought to be able to be open.” And that “people are dying because businesses are shut down, people are dying because they’re not getting their mammograms and their cancer screenings.”

Scalise said, “This is another one of those Marie Antoinette moments, where — you know, liberals, this is classic liberalism. They want the rules to apply to everybody but them. You know, you have to close your shop, you can’t go to church, but they can just go show up. Look, every storefront ought to be able to be open. There are safe protocols to do this.”

He added, “Again, whatever the rules are, make them apply to everybody. I would — I want to see us have more open rules, where we know the safety protocols. We know the risks that are out there. But we also know that people are dying because businesses are shut down, people are dying because they’re not getting their mammograms and their cancer screenings. We’ve got to get this economy safely open. Kids that aren’t going to school, by the way, it’s doing damage, long-term damage to these kids that aren’t being allowed to go to school.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett