Dick Morris: ‘The Entire Election Will Be in the Hands Literally of John Roberts’

In a Sunday interview with New York WABC 770 AM radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” former Bill Clinton adviser Dick Morris weighed in on the upcoming 2020 presidential election as lawmakers weigh utilizing mail-in voting.

Morris predicted President Donald Trump would win in a landslide on Election Day only to have Democratic secretaries of state in swing states later determine Biden won after counting mailed in votes. Morris said that would ultimately lead to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts determining the results of the election.

“The blue state governors are mailing out tens of millions of ballots, and they’re going to be returned with a vote on them, probably for Biden,” Morris told host John Catsimatidis. “And those people will not go to the polls to vote on Election Day. So what you’re probably looking at is that you’re going to have on election night a report that Trump carried … all of the potential swing states. And they’ll say that Trump has 330-350 electoral votes and won a landslide. And then, day after day, week after week, you’re going to find another million ballots counted here, another half-million there, another quarter of a million in another place. And gradually, these Democratic liberal secretaries of state who are in charge of the election in most of these blue states will say, ‘Oh, well, we’re sorry. It turns out Biden carried Wisconsin, not Trump.'”

He continued, “Then, the Trump people will sue. But that suit will have to be in state court. The state court judges are largely liberal, largely Democrat. And they are going to say, ‘Oh, we rule in favor of the state: Biden carried it.’ Then … they’ll probably go up to the federal courts. And the U.S. Supreme Court eventually will make the decision. And then the entire election will be in the hands literally of John Roberts. And we’ll see what he’ll do.”

“The Democrats, certainly if they feel they’re legitimately losing the election, are going to use the excuse of the COVID virus — nobody can come out and vote in person, they claim — and to mail-in ballots, and they’re going to deliberately game the system by sending out millions and millions of mail-in ballots for people that don’t exist or have already voted,” Morris added. “And the states will not verify the signatures, because they are under the control of Democrats. And the courts will validate that process because they’re controlled by Democrats.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent