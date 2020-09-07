Biden on Pre-Election Vaccine: I’d ‘Want to See What the Scientists Said’

News: Joe Biden says while Trump is undermining confidence in a COVID vaccine—he WOULD take a vaccine tomorrow if it was available as “we need a vaccine and we need it now.” pic.twitter.com/E9x5QbDYbk

While speaking to reporters on Monday, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden stated that if there is a coronavirus vaccine released by the Trump administration before the election, he “would want to see what the scientists said.” And wants “full transparency on the vaccine.” Biden also accused President Donald Trump of undercutting public confidence because “he’s playing with politics. He’s said so many things that aren’t true, I’m worried if we do have a really good vaccine, people are going to be reluctant to take it.”

Biden said, “I would want to see what the scientists said.”

He added, “I want full transparency on the vaccine. One of the problems is, the way he’s playing with politics. He’s said so many things that aren’t true, I’m worried if we do have a really good vaccine, people are going to be reluctant to take it. And so, he’s undermining public confidence. But pray to God we have it. If I can get a vaccine tomorrow, I’d do it. If it cost me the election, I’d do it. We need a vaccine and we need it now. … But we have to listen to the scientists.”

