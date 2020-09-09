Biden on Criticism of NAFTA Support: Bush Admin Didn’t Keep NAFTA Commitment

During an interview with Fox 2 Detroit on Wednesday, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden responded to criticisms of NAFTA and his support for the agreement by stating that “the Bush administration did not keep its commitment on NAFTA,” and that this was a mistake. Biden also stated that Trump has lost jobs for the auto industry in Michigan, while the Obama administration brought back jobs.

Host Roop Raj asked, “The rallying cry from the Trump campaign has been that NAFTA was a failure, and they point squarely at you for having been supportive of NAFTA. What do you say to them and what do you say to the people who believe that?”

Biden responded, “What I say to that is, number one, the Bush administration did not keep its commitment on NAFTA, number one, and it was a mistake, number one. Number two, I would also point out, in the auto industry in this state, Trump has lost tens of thousands of jobs. I was in charge of the Recovery Act, which brought back hundreds — or thousands and thousands of jobs, 80,000 brought back here. They were made in the — under the proposal that Barack and I put together.”

