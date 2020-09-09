McCaskill: Trump Is ‘Too Dumb to Lead this Country’

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO), now an MSNBC political analyst, said President Donald Trump was too stupid to be president on Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline.”

When asked to react to the tapes released of Trump talking to Bob Woodward for his new book “Rage,” McCaskill said, “He’s obviously never read a Woodward book. He doesn’t understand what Woodward books are and so, is, that’s strike one. Strike two, is he sits for 18 interviews okay, who in their right mind who’s running for office in a year within the year, sits for 18 interviews with a journalist? This is not a smart thing to do.”

She added, “This is beyond folly. This is ultimate stupidity. He is so stupid, and he knows — he did the last interview like a month ago. He did the last interview a month ago, so when is the book coming out? The book is coming out within two months of his election with tapes. 18 hours of tapes! Hours and hours of tapes! So this president is the stupid stupidest president that’s ever held the office. For all of his followers forget about the integrity issue, forget about character, this guy’s too dumb to lead this country because this was really, really stupid.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN