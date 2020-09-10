Behar: Trump and His Republican Enablers Committed ‘Negligent Genocide’

Joy Behar accused President Donald Trump and his Republican “enablers” of “negligent genocide” in light of Trump’s admissions to Bob Woodward about downplaying the seriousness of the coronavirus even though he knew the virus was “deadly stuff.”

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” Behar said, “He is not that bright. Who gives 18 interviews to Bob Woodward? That’s really stupid. I was watching the news, and a lot of people are talking about what he said and everything, but I would like to talk about something because as criminally negligent as Trump is, I would like to indict the enablers for a moment if I may. Lindsey Graham, Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, Senator Kennedy Senator of Louisiana, Senator Cramer of North Dakota, the silence of Republican leadership on Bounty-gate was deafening and on calling soldiers losers, but this is what I would call negligent genocide. ”

She continued, “Trump knew the virus was deadly, and he held rallies and encouraged people to go out and not wear masks. He said, go out and enjoy yourselves. It’s going to be gone in a minute. What do the enablers say? I haven’t read the book. This is a gotcha book, or they say nothing. I would like to call on Mitt Romney today to open up his mouth because he’s the only one we can rely on to even say this much. Okay? Find your testicularity Senator Romney and speak out today. Thank you very much.”

