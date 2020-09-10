Biden Spox: Biden ‘Was Not Against’ China Travel Ban

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Biden Campaign National Press Secretary TJ Ducklo stated that Biden “has been clear that he was not against” the China travel ban implemented by President Donald Trump.

Ducklo said, “Well, let’s get a few things straight, the vice president was not against the travel ban, first of all.”

Later on, host Bret Baier asked, “Let me just clarify, you’re saying that Joe Biden was for closing down travel from China when the president did it?”

Ducklo responded, “Joe Biden has been clear, and I can send you the fact-checks, if they’re helpful, Bret, Joe Biden has been clear that he was not against that travel ban at the time.”

Baier then asked, “But he was for it?”

Ducklo responded, “Joe Biden has been clear about this, Bret. Again, I can send you the fact-checks, if they’re helpful. This has been fact-checked into oblivion.”

Baier asked again if Biden was “for” the travel ban.

Ducklo answered by stating that even after the travel ban was implemented, “tens of thousands of people came in and out of the country. And what was Donald Trump doing, Bret? He was ignoring the virus. He was praising China.”

