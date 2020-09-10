Susan Rice: Trump ‘Does Not Give a Damn’ About the Health, Safety of Americans

Former Obama National Security Advisor Susan Rice said on Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that President Donald Trump did “not give a damn about the health and safety and the national security and the economic well-being of the American people.”

When asked about President Donald Trump’s admissions to Bob Woodward about downplaying the seriousness of the coronavirus, Rice said, “Well, I think back in January he was trying to protect his empty trade deal with China and his, you know, loving relationship with Xi Jinping whom he praised repeatedly through much of the end of March.”

She continued, “What he was really trying to do was protect himself, Andrea. And the reality is, and it’s tragic, and it’s been driven home, you know, emphatically by the president’s own words on tape. We have a commander in chief who does not give a damn about the health and safety and the national security and the economic well-being of the American people. He is in it for himself. All he wants to do is be re-elected at all costs, and, you know, make whatever money he can in the process through, you know, whatever means necessary. And this is an extraordinary, you know, reality that we’re living with. Never in our history that I can think of have, we had a president who really just doesn’t care. And who is willing to do extraordinary damage to this country that we all love and depend on for his own personal, political benefit.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN