Fauci on Trump Claim U.S. Rounding ‘Final Turn’ on Pandemic: ‘I Have to Disagree with That’

Fauci said, “Well, you know, I’m sorry, but I have to disagree with that, because if you look at the thing that you just mentioned, the statistics, Andrea, they are disturbing. We’re plateauing at around 40,000 cases a day. And the deaths are around a thousand. As we enter —and, you know, we turn the corner after the labor day weekend. I’m hoping that we do not see a surge in cases, as we’ve seen following the Fourth of July and Memorial Day. But when you have a baseline of infections that are 40,000 per day, and you have threats of increased test positivity in certain regions of the country such as The Dakotas and Montana and places like that, what we don’t want to see is going into the fall season when people will be spending more time indoors, and that’s not good for a respiratory born virus, you don’t want to start off already with a baseline that’s so high.”
