Mary Trump: President Is a ‘Very Sick Man’ – ‘He Will Take this Entire Country Down with Him’

President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, said Friday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that her uncle was “very sick” and capable of taking the entire country down if it suits his purposes.

Melber said, “For people who say they have a view of this election or they’re concerned about Donald Trump. But America is strong, and we’ll get through it either way. As his niece being so close to this, you say what?”

Trump said, “I say that as he very sick man, he’s never going to get better, he’s only going to get worse. If it suits his purposes, he will take this entire country down with him, and he clearly has a lot of people willing to do just that. Please vote carefully.”

