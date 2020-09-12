Clarence Page: Trump ‘Has a Tougher on Russia Record Than President Obama’

On Friday’s “McLaughlin Group,” Chicago Tribune columnist Clarence Page said that while President Donald Trump has made public statements that make people wonder who Trump really considers to be an ally, “He has a tougher on Russia record than President Obama. He has a tougher record than he gets credit for from a lot of people as far as the sanctions that have been leveled against Russia, etc.”

