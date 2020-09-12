State Dept. Spox: ‘There Is No Military Solution to the End of the War in Afghanistan’

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus discussed negotiations for a peace deal in Afghanistan and stated that “there is no military solution to the end of the war in Afghanistan.”

Ortagus said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:50] “We have had 19 years of fighting in Afghanistan, 19. … This is the hardest stuff that we do in diplomacy, to get to the end of a war. We know that there is no military end to the — there is no military solution to the end of the war in Afghanistan. So, we are going to try our best to bring all sides to the table, women, civil society, the government of Afghanistan, and the Taliban to end America’s longest war.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett