Rob Reiner: Trump Is ‘Jefferson Davis’ in this ‘Modern-Day Civil War’

Actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner called President Donald Trump “Jefferson Davis,” the president of the Confederate States, Sunday on MSNBC.

Reiner said, “Well, this election is going to come down to six or eight states, as you know, Wisconsin being one of them — key battleground state, and we have to win it. We lost it last time, and we have to win it this time. You know, Jonathan, you were talking earlier, and you’ve been talking throughout the show about this is a fight for democracy versus white supremacy. You’ve been saying this over and over. And that’s true. I believe that is 100% true. The problem we have now is that when we had this Civil War back in the 1860s, we had Abraham Lincoln in the White House. Now we’ve got Jefferson Davis in the White House, and so it’s very scary the idea that we are engaging in this modern-day civil war and we have the president who now controls the levers of government. That’s my fear.”

He continued, “We’re going to get turnout, just the volume of votes we’re going to get between 5 and 7 million more votes, I believe then Trump, but the problem is, he controls all the levers of government. He is perverted all of the agents, whether it’s the Justice Department, State Department, Homeland Security, even our Health Departments, to the point where I’m frightened he is going to try to do anything to pervert this election he stole it last time with the help of the Russians. But this time, he is doing it on steroids because he has — he controls the government. So that’s my fear. This is all hands on deck from now until election day because the democracy depends on it and whether or not we sustain the 244 years of self-rule that we have started during the birth of our country. There couldn’t be more at stake than what’s here at this election.”

