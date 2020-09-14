Bernstein: ‘Homicidal’ Trump’s Maskless Rallies Making Supporters ‘Sacrificial Lambs’ for Re-Election

Veteran reporter Carl Bernstein accused President Donald Trump of being “homicidal” for holding indoor campaign rallies during the coronavirus pandemic on Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360.”

Cooper said, “You hear the president’s comments to Woodward and see the June indoor rally in Tulsa and Henderson and roundtable in Phoenix — it looks like an indoor rally. He’s knowingly putting people’s lives at stake.”

Bernstein said, “Let’s be clear what we are looking at here, we are witnessing a homicidal president convening purposely with a homicidal assembly to help him get re-elected as president of the United States, instead of protecting the health and welfare of the United States, including supporters whose lives he’s willing to sacrifice.”

He continued, “Here is this president, who staked part of his presidency on the right to life, particularly of the unborn, and every day he’s sacrificed the lives of thousands of Americans because he is unwilling to deal honestly, forthrightly meaningfully with the greatest domestic crisis in our post-war history in this country. He’s abdicated responsibility, and the result is the most grievous felony committed by any president in history, probably. And now we see him in front of us tonight, this homicidal assembly that the president of the United States called supporters to be sacrificial lambs. It’s astonishing.”

