CNN Medical Analyst Reiner: Trump’s Nevada Rally Is ‘Negligent Homicide’ — ‘People Will Die’

CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner said President Donald Trump’s indoor campaign rally in Nevada on Sunday night was “negligent homicide.”

Anchor Ana Cabrera asked, “Doctor Reiner, I remember talking to you before the Tulsa rally, and you were very concerned. You called it criminal endangerment. At that time, the U.S. at 2.2 million cases and 119,000 deaths. Today we have more than 6 million cases and 193,000 deaths. So if holding an indoor rally in June was criminal endangerment, what is it now?”

Reiner said, “Negligence homicide. What else could you call an act that, because of its negligence, results in the death of others? If you have a mass gathering now in the United States in a place like Nevada or just about any other place with hundreds or thousands of people, people will get infected, and some of those people will die.”

He continued, “There has been a lot of talk about over whether the president played down the risks of this virus to his followers and the country as a whole. And you have to just look at what is going on now to understand that. If you took this virus seriously, you would never hold an indoor rally or almost any rally now and particularly one that doesn’t enforce very strict rules on masks. People will die as a consequence of this. I think that Nevada has a law right now limiting gatherings to more than 50 people. So the president is defying that. Make no sense.”

He added, “The virus doesn’t care whether you believe in it or not. The virus doesn’t care what party you belong to. If enough people contract the virus — and at a gathering like this, they will — some people will die.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN