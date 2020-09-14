Mnuchin ‘Somewhat Concerned’ Stimulus Deal Doesn’t Get Done Before Election — Pelosi ‘Afraid Any Deal Would Be Good for the President’

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, on Monday, voiced his concern that another coronavirus stimulus package will not get done before the upcoming presidential election.

Mnuchin told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is “afraid any deal would be good” for President Donald Trump and his reelection chances.

“Are you frustrated you’re throwing out the bathwater with the baby on some of these things. Do you understand where they’re coming from and that they have legitimate issues on the other side?” Host Joe Kernen asked. “Many people, many Americans are saying 300 billion is better than nothing. It looks like we’re going to get nothing at this point.”

“Well, I’m not going to speculate on whether we’re going to get something or not,” Mnuchin replied. “I think there is a compromise if the speaker is willing to move forward. I am somewhat concerned that she’s afraid any deal will be good for the president, and, obviously, we have politics that are getting in the way.”

Mnuchin went on to say he is working on a continuing resolution with Pelosi this week.

“[T]he speaker and I will be working on the [continuing resolution] this week, which is obviously a priority for us to make sure that we don’t shut down the government,” he outlined.

