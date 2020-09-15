Woodward: I Don’t Know if Trump Understands ‘What Is Real and What Is Unreal’

Author Bob Woodward said on Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that he questioned if President Donald Trump had “got it straight in his head what is real and what is unreal.”

Woodward said, “Now, this morning, he was asked about the book on Fox News, and he said he read it last night. OK.”

He continued, “He said it’s ‘very boring’ and then the anchor on Fox News said —thank you— asked him if it is accurate? You know what the president said? I mean, I want to be accurate here. He said, ‘It’s OK. I mean, it’s fine.’ And, you know, he’d been out saying it’s a political hit job and all of these things. I don’t know to be honest whether he’s got it straight in his head what is real and what is unreal.”

He added, “That is why at the end of the book, I say, in totality, my judgment is this is the wrong man for the job. How can you have the experience of living in this White House the way I have for the last four-plus years? And having not just discussions with him but people in the White House, people in the CIA, people in the Pentagon, people in the State Department trying to get the whole picture of what this administration is. How can you have that experience and not reach that conclusion?”

Cooper said, “What you just said, though, is pretty terrifying and that he doesn’t know what is — I don’t want to paraphrase you incorrectly, but the difference between what is real and not real and in his head, he doesn’t know —”

Woodward said, “The evidence is right in the way—”

Cooper said, “I agree with you, but it’s terrifying to hear you say it, given the fact you interviewed so many presidents. Is there any other president you interviewed who you would say the same thing of, they don’t know the difference?”

Woodward said, “No.”

