Chuck Todd: Middle East Deal ‘Uncomfortable for a Lot of Observers’ — ‘Seems so Transactional’

MSNBC “MTP Daily” host Chuck Todd on Tuesday reacted to the United States brokering the “Abraham Accords,” a historic peace deal between Israel and Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

President Donald Trump announced the deal, saying, “We’re here this afternoon to change the course of history. After decades of division and conflict, we mark the dawn of a new Middle East.”

Todd pointed out that the deal is “a bit uncomfortable for a lot of observers” because it “seems so transactional.” He suggested Trump pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal “is what got these Gulf states on board to do this.”

“You know, Peter, this deal is a bit uncomfortable for a lot of observers to watch because it seems so transactional,” Todd told White House correspondent Peter Alexander. “It’s as if pulling out of the Iran deal is what got these Gulf states on board to do this, you know, to then recognize it. It feels like there is a lot of quid pro quos involved in this, that it isn’t something larger than that. Then again, sometimes Middle East diplomacy, the only way to make things move is through the transactional nature of the region.”

