Nunes: ‘The Radical Left Has Made It Almost Impossible for Anyone to Get Along in This Country’

Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA) on Wednesday argued that the United States is “under attack” by the radical left-wing.

Nunes, on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” was asked about California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) differing from President Donald Trump in beliefs but the two still showing mutual respect for each other amid the state’s wildfires.

The California lawmaker said the problem stems from the “radical left,” who he said has “made it almost impossible for anyone to get along in this country.” Nunes also highlighted that some on the left still refuse to accept the 2016 presidential election.

“That’s what the American people expect, and it’s what we should want,” Nunes said of the mutual respect between Trump and Newsom.

“The problem is is that we’re under attack in this country because … the radical left has made it almost impossible for anyone to get along in this country,” he added. “They never accepted the results of the 2016 election. I mean, I don’t have to tell you guys — and your viewers all know — the Democrats corrupted our intelligence agencies in this country and spied on the campaign back in 2016. They refuse to acknowledge that they did this, and now we’re headed into another election where they never accepted the election of Donald Trump.”

