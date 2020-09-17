Christine Todd Whitman: I’m ‘Terrified’ in 2nd Term Trump Will Turn U.S. into North Korea

Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman (R) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” if President Donald Trump is re-elected in November, he will be “unbridled” and head America down the path of being like Russia or North Korea.

Mitchell asked, “How do you deal with this when the Attorney General of the United States talks about lockdowns as an infringement on freedom and form of slavery?”

Whitman said, “It makes the governors’ jobs almost impossible. It’s really dangerous what this administration is doing. It’s not just politics. It’s people’s lives. By telling people and confusing people about the importance of masks —you just had an earlier story on the channel saying how in Australia they were able to reduce the impact of just the regular flu because they were using the COVID protocols and people were socially distancing, using masks. This works. We know this works. It’s science. He is — this president and people like Bill Barr, going out there and saying the things that they do, are putting people’s lives at risk. We have literally lost tens of thousands of people because this administration did not take this virus seriously at the beginning. And the president just lies about that, and we know that.”

She continued, “What terrifies me is the thought of a second term of this president unbridled, with the kind of sycophants that he has in this administration. I was scared when I heard prior to that peaceful demonstration in Lafayette Square where the president wanted to go to St. John’s Church to hold up a Bible—I don’t know what the message was there, maybe he has one, maybe that was it—that they were actually, first of all, the fact that we were deploying U.S. troops against U.S. citizens on U.S. soil, but they were looking to use weapons, the kind of thing that makes your skin feeling like it’s burning off. This is America. This is not Russia. This is not North Korea. And we’re heading down that path. I’m sorry, but the fact that he doesn’t care whether you die. I’m in a blue state. I care about the New Jerseyans who die from this. They have real families. This is scary to me and makes this election one of the most important in my lifetime, anyway.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN