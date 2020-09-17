WH’s Navarro on Stalled Coronavirus Relief Talks: Nancy Pelosi ‘the Problem,’ ‘Appears to Be the Obstacle’ Here

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Thursday called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) the “problem” when it comes to the stalled coronavirus relief bill talks.

Navarro said in an interview with Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that Pelosi “appears to be the obstacle” because she is “gambling” on a bad economy, meaning President Donald Trump loses out in his reelection bid.

“The one thing I can tell you, Sandra — this is not news, but it should be repeated — Nancy Pelosi is the problem here,” Navarro told host Sandra Smith. “There is a lot of people in her party who want to deal because they understand the pain and suffering of the people in this country, whether it’s not having a job or whether forcing eviction or foreclosure. I’m not sure what’s going on with Pelosi, but there is definitely a deal to be done, whether it’s 1.5 or something else.”

Smith asked, “What’s it going to take?”

“Well, I think talking on shows like this and just raising the awareness, so the American public puts pressure on Capitol Hill,” Navarro replied. “Nancy Pelosi appears to be the obstacle here. There are a lot of people in her party who want her to move off that dime. Unfortunately, and this is the sad truth, I think she is gambling that if the economy is bad, President Trump loses, and she gains power. That kind of calculus, if there is any truth to that at all, it has no place in this great country.”

