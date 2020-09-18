Hirono Calls on Senate to Honor Ginsburg’s Last Wish — No Replacement Until a New President

Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) called on the U.S. Senate to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dying wish not to be replaced until after the next presidential inauguration on Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In.”

NPR reported Ginsburg’s final words spoken to her granddaughter Clara Spera: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

Hirono said, “We are in deep shock and sorrow, and she meant so much to millions, to millions of people’s lives, and I know what her last fervent wish was, that she not be replaced until a new president is installed, and that is how we should honor the legacy of this totally remarkable, courageous jurist. And that is to honor her last words that she not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

She continued, “I think it mattered to my Republican friend and colleague Lisa Murkowski, and she has already put out a message that to fill this vacancy now and not wait until 2021 would be a double standard. Not that Mitch McConnell cares, but, you know, I’m glad that Lisa Murkowski, who by the way, was the only Republican who voted against Brett Kavanaugh, has put out that statement because of what we’re calling for is fairness and decency. And there are only 46 days before the election. Note that the day that Justice Scalia died, that is when Mitch McConnell made the announcement that it would be appropriate for the voters to decide in the election, which was many, many months away. Scalia passed away in February. He makes an announcement in February the election isn’t until November, so the double standard that Lisa talks about is very much something that I hope will move the Republicans, but we shall see.”

