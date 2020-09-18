Michael Moore: Biden Michigan Strategy ‘Actually Worse Than Hillary’

Filmmaker Michael Moore on Friday warned that 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is running a worse campaign in Michigan than 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who lost to then-candidate Donald Trump by a tight margin.

Moore, in an interview with The Hill’s “Rising,” noted that Trump has cut Biden’s lead in half and questioned Biden’s ground game in Michigan, which he said is “actually worse” than Hillary Clinton’s in 2016.

“The fact that Trump has narrowed the lead by 50 percent since June should have everybody screaming bloody murder … and figuring out what to do as soon as we’re done talking — or if you don’t even want to listen to us, if you want to get busy now, get busy now because we don’t have a minute to lose on this,” Moore stated.

Moore was asked what Biden should do in Michigan to address his dwindling lead.

“Well, start right with the ground game,” he advised. “It’s actually worse than Hillary. At least there was a ground game, even though she didn’t show up. There were Hillary offices in many towns, campaign offices. There was door-to-door campaigns, but you couldn’t get a yard sign. And I learned long after the election, when I was making my last movie in 2018, from one of her top campaign people, he told me, he said, ‘That’s correct, it was on purpose. We were afraid that if there were too many Hilary yard signs, it would remind the Trump voters that, ‘Oh, yeah, that’s right, I’ve got to get out and vote against her.’ So they’re afraid. They start with the fear of the Trump voter, and that’s what’s going on now.”

“Yes, we need to do it differently than ’16, but we need to go the other direction,” Moore later added. “We need more. We don’t need less.”

