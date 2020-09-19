Durbin on Adding Seats to SCOTUS: We’ve ‘Kept Options Open’

On Saturday’s broadcast of “CNN Newsroom,” Senate Judiciary Committee member and Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) commented on what Democrats will do if they win back the majority in the Senate, including the possibility of adding seats to the Supreme Court, by stating that Democrats “basically have kept options open.”

Host Ana Cabrera asked, “Did you discuss, on your strategy call today with Democrats, what you would do if Democrats took control of the Senate in November? Would you add seats to the Supreme Court?”

Durbin responded, “Well, we basically have kept options open. But we’d rather see this go through the regular process that Sen. McConnell (R-KY) announced four years ago, that all of the Republicans stepped forward and said we believe in this approach. We don’t fill vacancies on the Supreme Court in the last year of a president’s term. We’ll wait until the American people choose the next president, who will make that decision.”

