Loeffler: Trump ‘Has Every Right to Nominate’ Ginsburg’s Replacement

Saturday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Cavuto Live,” Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) defended the notion that President Donald Trump would nominate the Supreme Court associate justice that would replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the November 3 election.

Loeffler told host Neil Cavuto that the Constitution has a process and that she backed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) pledge to have a vote on the Senate floor to confirm Trump’s appointment.

“Look, my thoughts are with the family of Justice Ginsburg,” she said. “But look, the Constitution allows this process to keep moving forward, and the president has every right to nominate someone, and Leader McConnell has said that we will have a vote on the Senate floor on this, and I completely support that. We need to bring forward a conservative justice — someone who will be a strict constructionist, who will protect innocent life, who will bring the Second Amendment cases and making sure we’re protecting our right to bear arms in this country. And we need to keep the process moving regardless of it being an election year.”

