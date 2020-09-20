Michael Moore Calls on Americans to Get ‘Out in the Streets’ over SCOTUS Pick — Be ‘Ruthless’

Liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore called on Americans to get “out in the streets” and protest Republican Senators possibly pushing a Supreme Court nomination before the November election following the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sunday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Weekends.”

Moore said, “We are going to stop any effort on the part Trump, McConnell, the Republicans, to try and ram through some right-wing judge in —literally, it’s going to be in the days before the majority of Americans show up to throw Trump out of the White House. This is not going to happen. And it’s not going to not happen on its own, though. What I’m encouraging people to do this weekend is, umm, we need to be out in the streets. We need to be in front of the local offices in your states, where the U.S. senators have their local offices. We need protests out there every single day.”

He continued, “We also need to contact our own people, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. You know, there’s a continuing resolution that’s coming up next week whether to keep the government-funded. Usually, it’s the Republicans shutting down the government. That’s what we have witnessed for the last three decades. This is the one time I think we’re going to shut it down. We should not fund —if they’ve told us they’re going to spend these six weeks before the election, trying to rush through somebody that the American people are not going to want to have on the Supreme Court, then we have to take their money away from them. The Democrats must hold up the continuing resolution and shut down that government that is going to give us a Supreme Court justice that the majority of Americans are clearly going to say on November 3, that they don’t want.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN