FNC’s Napolitano: Trump Is ‘Playing With Fire’ on SCOTUS Push — Will Be ‘World War III of Political Battles’

Fox News Channel network senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano said President Donald Trump was playing with “fire” by pushing a replacement for Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the November election.

He predicted it would be the “World War III of political battles.”

Napolitano said Trump was “playing with fire,” while speaking with Fox News Radio’s Jimmy Failla on Monday’s broadcast of “Fox Across America” because there are several vulnerable Senate Republicans up for reelection in November.

He added, “Mitch McConnell better count noses before he does anything. He’s already lost two Republicans.”

Failla said, “I really do feel bad for anybody that went to high school with whoever the nominee is, ’cause they’re about to get a lot of phone calls.”

Napolitano said, “This will be a World War III of political battles. And it will be right in the middle of a presidential election. And it’ll all be aimed at those six vulnerable Republicans, one of whom is going to be front and center. Senator Lindsey Graham himself is running behind in his reelection bid in South Carolina. And if this nomination comes to pass, he’ll be presiding over a few days of Senate Judiciary Committee hearings. And one of the Democrats on that committee is running for vice president with Joe Biden, Senator Kamala Harris. So we are in for some exciting, depressing — however, you want to look at it — times.”

