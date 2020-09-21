Kaine: Using Impeachment to Stall SCOTUS Nominee Is ‘Foolish’

On Monday’s “MSNBC Live,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) stated that impeaching President Donald Trump or Attorney General Bill Barr to stall the Senate from voting on President Trump’s nominee to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a “Foolish idea,” and that he “can’t see virtually any Senate Democrats agreeing with it.”

Host Hallie Jackson asked, “Would you support impeaching either President Trump or Attorney General Bill Barr as a way to essentially delay the Senate on a vote for the president’s court nominee?”

Kaine responded, “Foolish idea, I can’t see virtually any Senate Democrats agreeing with it.”

Jackson then asked, “What about the idea of, if you win a Senate majority next year, and Republicans do get this nomination through, adding more seats to the Supreme Court?”

Kaine responded, “I’m not playing an if game. What I’m doing, Hallie, is asking Republicans to be true to their word.”

Jackson then asked Kaine if he was willing to take options like adding seats to the Supreme Court, eliminating the filibuster, and granting statehood to Puerto Rico and D.C. off the table.

Kaine responded, “Hallie, you can ask me hypotheticals, but that doesn’t mean I’m focused on them.”

