Trump: Supreme Court Nominee Announcement Likely Friday or Saturday

Monday during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” President Donald Trump announced a nomination to fill the vacancy left behind by the death by Ruth Bader Ginsburg late this week.

Trump mentioned Friday or Saturday as a possible date.

“I think it will be on Friday or Saturday and we want to pay respect, it looks like we will have services on Thursday or Friday, as I understand it, and I think we should, with all due respect for Justice Ginsburg, wait for services to be over,” Trump said.

