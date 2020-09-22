Jordan: Democrats Want to Change the Rules Because ‘They’re Not Winning Elections’

During an appearance on Fox Business Network’s “The Evening Edit,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) reacted to threats from Democrats to drastically change parts of the American system of government, including packing the courts and eliminating the Electoral College.

According to the Ohio Republican lawmaker, those efforts could be traced to the inability of Democrats to win elections, especially as a fight over a vacancy on the Supreme Court is unfolding on Capitol Hill.

“It’s great to know that we got the votes in the Senate,” Jordan said. “I think Amy Coney Barrett would be a tremendous selection and a tremendous asset to the Supreme Court. One who is going to follow the Constitution, one who’s going to respect the First Amendment, the Second Amendment, the Bill of Rights, do what judges — conservative judges are supposed to do. So I think she would be great, and it looks like we’re moving in the right direction.”

“But the Democrats and them — and they’re threatening the American people and looking to do all the things you said in your opening statement,” he added. “They want to change the rules — they want to do all kinds of crazy things because, as you said, they’re not winning elections. And I don’t think they’re going to win on November 3 either.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor