CBC Chair Bass: I Worry White Supremacist Groups Will ‘Infiltrate’ Taylor Protests and ‘Incite Violence’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Congressional Black Caucus Chair Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) said that she worries “very much” that white supremacist groups “will infiltrate the protests” on the death of Breonna Taylor and the charging decision in the case “and that they will incite violence.” Bass also expressed hope that the protests will remain peaceful.

Bass said, “Now, I’m very worried that this was just straight political to begin with. We know that the attorney general was a superstar at the Republican Convention. We know what his background was. So, I have to look at where he was coming from politically. I’m very worried about the protests. I hope the protests stay peaceful, but I do remember when the protests were happening a few months ago, Louisville was the site of the Boogaloo Boys. So, we have white supremacist organizations that I know are already around, already on the scene, and I worry very much that they will infiltrate the protests, and that they will incite violence. And so, I am just hopeful that the people stay peaceful.”

