Levin on Louisville Police Officers Shot: ‘I Pray to God Donald Trump Is Reelected — And I Pray to God That He Uses the Insurrection Act’

Wednesday on the news that two police officers were shot as protests were underway in Louisville, KY resulting from the announcement of the Breonna Taylor grand jury investigation findings, conservative talk show Mark Levin sounded off on what could be Americans’ attitudes about the unrest.

Levin said he was unsure how much longer the public would tolerate the unrest, and he hoped for President Donald Trump’s reelection and the implementation of the Insurrection Act.

“I don’t know how much longer Americans are going to put up with this s—,” Levin said. “I just don’t know how much longer. These police are there for us to protect us. And you see how BLM is celebrated, Antifa’s celebrated. You see, the lies that are told about police officers and police incidents. I pray to God Donald Trump is re-elected. And I pray to God that he uses the Insurrection Act and puts this down because our country is being destroyed street by street, neighborhood by neighborhood, city by city, state by state. And I’m sure I speak for the vast majority of Americans regardless of race, religion, background. But we are sick and tired of this, sick and tired of it, period.”

